Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New $17.15 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after buying an additional 2,791,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.37. 165,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,835,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

