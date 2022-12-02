Kin (KIN) Market Cap Achieves $19.25 Million

Kin (KIN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $299,164.39 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009775 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.21 or 0.06353046 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00509203 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.