Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Lowered to Sell at DNB Markets

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Kinnevik Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNKBF opened at 15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.44. Kinnevik has a 12 month low of 11.55 and a 12 month high of 35.55.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

