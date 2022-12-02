KlayUniverse (KUT) One Day Volume Hits $2,888.27

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $2,888.27 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10294589 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,185.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

