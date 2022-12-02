Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,406 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,167,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 779,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,160,000 after purchasing an additional 167,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.90. 19,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.51 and a 200 day moving average of $203.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

