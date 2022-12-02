Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.10. 118,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

