Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000. Capri accounts for approximately 1.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Capri at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Capri by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 1,502.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Capri by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Capri by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 28,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

