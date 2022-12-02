Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,008. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.68.

