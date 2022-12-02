Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,578. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

