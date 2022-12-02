Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,093 shares during the quarter. Sonic Automotive comprises 1.8% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Sonic Automotive worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.77. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.