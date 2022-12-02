Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,758 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.25. 23,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,296. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

