Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.47. 888,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,232,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

