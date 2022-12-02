Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

HD stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.84. The company had a trading volume of 88,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.45 and a 200-day moving average of $294.05. The stock has a market cap of $335.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

