Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,328 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PagSeguro Digital worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 86,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

