Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 231,488 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,488 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock comprises 2.1% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 3.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.76. 3,824,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.