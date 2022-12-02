Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 939 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,193,000 after acquiring an additional 502,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.01. 26,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.42 and its 200 day moving average is $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

