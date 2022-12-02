Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $174.50 Million Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250,000 shares during the quarter. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust comprises about 2.3% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 14.44% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $174,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a current ratio of 309.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.