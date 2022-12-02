Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $3.16 Million Position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Good Works II Acquisition were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 15.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Good Works II Acquisition alerts:

Good Works II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Good Works II Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Good Works II Acquisition Company Profile

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.