Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases 40,636 Shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 10.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 48.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

HMCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 80,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,705. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

