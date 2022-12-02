Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Raises Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.04% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.0% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HAAC stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Read More

