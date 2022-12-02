KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.10

KOK (KOK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 2% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $50.33 million and $507,899.34 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10075499 USD and is down -14.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $573,703.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

