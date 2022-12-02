Komodo One Day Trading Volume Tops $799,247.45 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $27.45 million and approximately $799,247.45 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00267188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00087668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,943,158 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

