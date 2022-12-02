Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 6.9%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.69. 12,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 532,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,335,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202 in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

