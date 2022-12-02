Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.09 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $266.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 18,626.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 37.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 262.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
