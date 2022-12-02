Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $266.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 18,626.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 37.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 262.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

