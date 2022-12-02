Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Larsen & Toubro Price Performance

Shares of LTOUF stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Larsen & Toubro has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and metallurgical and material handling systems.

