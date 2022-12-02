Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Larsen & Toubro Price Performance
Shares of LTOUF stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Larsen & Toubro has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $28.08.
About Larsen & Toubro
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Larsen & Toubro (LTOUF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Larsen & Toubro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larsen & Toubro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.