Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,974 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,259,000. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $456.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

