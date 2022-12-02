Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 89,324 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,324 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 92,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 385,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 72,048 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,896. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

