Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 21.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. 95,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

