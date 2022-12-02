Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 83,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.69. 18,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

