Lavaca Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after acquiring an additional 222,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 67,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

