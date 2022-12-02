Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Performance
Shares of LEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Leading Edge Materials has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.57.
About Leading Edge Materials
