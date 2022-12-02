Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

