Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1,322.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 935,691 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 510,884 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

