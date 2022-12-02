LGL Partners LLC Purchases 344 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,977. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $173.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

