LGL Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,556,851. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.75. 796,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,090,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $352.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $150.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

