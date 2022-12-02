Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Up 56.8% in November

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3 %
Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 5,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $29.36.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
