Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771,606 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 21.7% of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.64% of Liberty Global worth $68,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 265,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

