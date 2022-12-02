Lido DAO (LDO) Price Tops $1.12

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $882.68 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00006558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 790,398,874 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

