Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Lowered to $136.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.27.
Life Storage stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.88. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $154.45.
Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.
