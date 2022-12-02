Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Lowered to $136.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.27.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.88. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Life Storage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.