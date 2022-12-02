Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 391038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Light Science Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

