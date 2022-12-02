Lincoln E. Benet Sells 15,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.34. 887,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,324. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

