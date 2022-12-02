Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

