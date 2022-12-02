Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

