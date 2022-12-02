Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 15,047 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.