Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,515 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QCOM opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

