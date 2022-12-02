Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.9 %

BAC opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $293.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

