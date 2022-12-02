Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 3,540 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 6.48% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 119,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

