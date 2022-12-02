loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,084,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00.

Shares of LDI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 367,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $509.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 361,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

