Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 223.5% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

NYSE:LMT traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.60. 28,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.33 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

