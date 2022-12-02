Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,942. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.33 and a twelve month high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

